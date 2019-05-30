State rests in Albany murder trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The state has rested its case in the double murder trial of Trevis Price after presenting 11 witnesses in the case. Closing arguments got underway just before 3 p.m.
The defendant, Price, decided that he will not testify.
Prosecutors started the second day of presenting evidence by bringing more Albany Police Department (APD) officers and Albany Drug Unit investigators to the stand.
Thursday’s biggest conversation surrounded phone records that were pulled after the state discovered many calls leading up to the double murders of L.C. Tumblin and Dexter Covin.
Lead Investigator Jameel Gulley, with APD’s Robbery Homicide Unit talked about the day Trevis Price turned himself in.
Read more on this case, here--
Jurors were able to watch nearly an hour long interview with Price.
During the interview, Price said he came to the law enforcement center after hearing the day after the shooting from his girlfriend that people thought he shot his own cousin, Tumblin, and was accused of shooting Covin.
In that interview, detectives told him why they put out a warrant for his arrest. They said that Tumblin’s dying declaration was that, “Trevis Price shot me!” Detectives also said another reason is because of those cell phone records.
In that hour interview, jurors heard Price say he didn’t do it, claiming that’s his first cousin and Tumblin told family members during his last days at the hospital that a man named Charles did it.
Price said he didn’t speak with Covin in two weeks prior to this all happening, and he said it had been a month since he talked to Tumblin.
However, Gulley walked the court through cellphone records that showed Price was in a conversation with him days before the shooting and leading up to the day and time the shooting occurred.
Investigators showed the court that Covin had Price’s number saved in his phone as “Homie Lavell." Prosecutors said Lavell is Price’s middle name. They then pulled records from that number, showing the number was active from August to November of 2016.
Price’s attorney argued that wasn’t his phone. Price also said during his interview that he has three different numbers and changes numbers all the time. He said he didn’t have that phone at the time of the shootings. He said it was two months ago when he had the phone.
Prosecutors believe Price used an app to change or cover up his 229 number by transferring it to a 757 number, but police were able to trace it back either way.
In the calls and texts, they were discussing a drug called “clean” and “green” which is like meth and clean is cocaine.
Witnesses from the drug unit talked about the types of drug deals they typically see. Officials with the unit said the deal that was made between Covin and Price was similar to a hand to hand drug transaction.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that Covin went to the 200 block of East Road and got into what they believe was Price’s car for a minute or two.
On Wednesday, Fred Armstrong, Covin’s mechanic revealed he saw it all happen as he came to that address to pick up money Covin owed him for a car repair. That’s when prosecutors said after the transaction, Covin got out and Price followed and shot him from behind, and then shot Tumblin.
Another detective revealed phone records using a Cellbright Technology piece from Covin’s phone, saying the last message, allegedly from Price’s number, instructing him to meet him at the 200 block of East Road.
