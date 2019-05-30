Search for Irwin teen continues

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The search continues for a missing Irwin County teen who was last spotted in Berrien County.
Ocilla Police said they believe Shelby Summey may still be in Berrien County or possibly in Lowndes County.
We spoke to Valdosta Police Department Lt. Adam Bembry about what to do when you spot a someone you think was reported missing.
He said be sure to report it anyway, because you might be correct, and you could save that person’s life if they’re in danger.
“Again, some people change, and if you see somebody who looks like them, it’s a very good chance it may be that person. No one will get in trouble for calling to report that," said Bembry.
Officers said the 15-year-old was last seen on Thursday at an apartment complex in Nashville.
They say she was spotted getting into a dark colored vehicle with a Lowndes County license plate, driving by a black male.
Summey is 5′ 2″ and 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray pants, a black zip up jacket, and Nike shoes when she went missing Tuesday.
If you know where she is or have any information, call local law enforcement.
