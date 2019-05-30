New sidewalks coming to Albany neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Busy Albany roads will soon have over one new mile of sidewalks.
Many people in Albany said the city is lacking a very important thing: sidewalks, especially along busy streets.
Thanks to a new $250,000 project, that won’t be the case for much longer.
You’ll soon have one mile of sidewalks along Palmyra Road and a 500-foot long sidewalk along Davis Street.
The two streets were actually recommended for a sidewalk expansion project back in 2011.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said in a statement, the project will provide a safe way for people to walk and run.
Which one neighbor said is needed with all of the traffic on Palmyra.
“It will give them somewhere to walk safely, especially with the traffic going in and out, all times of day and night, as you hear now. There are a lot of speeding cars through residential areas, as well as commercial areas. So I think it will be a great idea to have the expansion for the sidewalk program,” said Matthew Faulk.
Hubbard said the sidewalks will also help better aesthetics.
City commissioners just approved the project at their meeting Tuesday night.
Funding for the new sidewalk expansion project will come from SPLOST VII.
