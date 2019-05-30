Heroes Among Us: Tabora Temple

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates spotlight an active duty man or woman, a veteran, or a fallen hero whose service for our country goes beyond the battleground.
Tabora Temple retired from the U.S. Air Force after 24 years of service, including deployments to Kuwait and Iraq during war time.
Now, she works as the military and veteran services coordinator at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
Through her bright presence on campus, it's clear her efforts are working to make life after service easier for our country's heroes.
“At the end of the day, I’m treating people the way I wanted people to treat me once I retired," Temple said. "I wanted someone, I needed someone to show me that compassion and that willingness to be involved in my transition process.”
Two veterans Temple speaks with every day talked with WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester.
One student said he was depressed when he enrolled at the college.
