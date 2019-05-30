Heat relaxes, rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although the heat continues to relax, it’s still hot and mostly dry. We’re in the low-mid 90s with no cooling showers around Thursday evening. However a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out otherwise our best chance for rain arrives tomorrow. There’s a 30% chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
Our dry weather pattern holds through the weekend into the next week. Rain chances creep back Wednesday through Friday as high pressure weakens. More seasonal with highs low 90 and lows upper 60s low 70s late week.
