GBI arrests Bacon Co. sheriff

ALMA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren, 50, on Wednesday.
According to the GBI, the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested the GBI on Wednesday, May 22, to investigate allegations that Cothren assaulted John Daniel Melton, 75, in front of the sheriff’s office.
One week later, Cothren turned himself into the Bacon County Jail, the GBI reported.
Cothren has been charged with one count of elder abuse, one count of violation of oath of office and one count of battery, according to a GBI press release.
The GBI said its investigation is still active and ongoing. Once it is complete, the GBI will turn the case over to the attorney general’s office for prosecution.
