Flint River Entertainment Complex hopes to attract visitors from all over the region

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You’ll notice a change to the logo outside Albany Civic Center soon.
It has a new name and a new brand in efforts to attract people from across the region, rather than just the city.
The Civic Center, Municipal Auditorium and the Amphitheater, will all be known as "Flint River Entertainment Complex," or FREC.
The goal of the new brand is to attract not only artists from across the state but also people from hundreds of miles away to shows, enticing audiences from cities all along the Flint River.
“It’s a further reach than just Albany itself. So pretty much right now, we pull audiences from 90 to 120 miles outside. So we’re pretty excited about this. We’re hoping this will give us even more of a reach. Especially with some of the entertainment that we have coming,” said Katy Fleming, the Director of Marketing.
The re-brand gives them the opportunity to make some repairs, as well.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.