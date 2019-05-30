The heat slowly relaxes. Highs reach the middle 90s Today with heat indices near 100. Southwest winds increase to 15 mph with gust past 20mph. Slight rain chances also appear. The best rain chances come Tomorrow afternoon at 30%. Temperatures fall into the lower 90s this weekend. Drier air returns and lasts into the middle of next week. Highs will hover in the low to middle 90s and lows near 70. Seasonable heat instead of record heat.