Extreme heat can be dangerous for first responders this summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First responders face serious health risks when fighting fires in the summer's extreme heat.
When a building is on fire, the inside of it can easily reach 1300 degrees.
But the real risk comes when the crews are actually fighting fires outside.
Temperatures of 100 degrees and higher mean you can easily become sick when spending time outside. It becomes an even more serious problem for the first responders fighting fires in the record-breaking heat.
“You can tell when they get tired. When they start bending over or slowing down,” said Albany Fire Department Deputy Chief, Sebon Burns.
So far this month, first responders have fought around five fires in Albany alone.
“You still have to wear your fire fighting equipment. But the problem is, that sun is hitting you, too,” said Burns.
The crews are actually cooler when they’re fighting fires in a home or building. Leaving the building then poses the biggest health risk.
“Funny thing about that equipment we wear, when we’re inside a 1300 degree structure fire, it keeps you cool, but when you come out, and that sun hits you, it’s very hot,” Burns said.
With the dry, hot weather we have, grass fires are extremely likely. Flames can easily spread when burning debris and trash.
Fires that can quickly become dangerous if out of control, requiring first responders to take frequent breaks and even stop for blood pressure checks.
“They are trained to realize when somebody has heat exhaustion,” said Burns.
AFD also sets up a station when working big fires.
They’ll have Emergency Medical Services agents and other people trained to treat anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion when battling these fires.
A warning from AFD:
Albany First responders warn burning debris and trash right now could be dangerous.
The warning comes after almost seven acres of land burned in a grass fire Saturday.
The fire spread across the land on Lily Pond Road and damaged some cars in the area.
When it’s as hot and dry out as we all know it is right now, a trash fire can quickly spread, getting out of hand, damaging land and property, like the one on Lily Pond Road.
AFD was able to stop and put out the fire before it spread even more.
Burns said if you leave a debris fire unattended, it can easily spread across dry grass and shrubs, which is why you have to do any type of burning 50 feet away from any building.
“You also want to make sure you have an extinguishing agent there with you just in case it gets out of hand. When the conditions are dry like this, it will easily spread. And when it spreads like that, it doesn’t take for the wind to pick up just a little, and you’ve got something out of control like we had on Lily Pond last week,” Burns said.
Georgia Forestry Commission built and cut breaks to surround the Lily Pond grass fire.
They told WALB News 10, when it first happened, the person responsible could face charges.
