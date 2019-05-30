‘Don’t play around with these trains’: Valdosta community prepares for increased train speeds

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A major railroad company that travels through South Georgia said it plans to increase its train speeds in the coming days.
In a release, CSX Transportation shared that freight trains will increase from 25 mph to a maximum of 40 mph.
Valdosta Police Department (VPD) Representative Adam Bembry said if people obey the safety measures in place, the increase could be harmless.
“As long as people are obeying those traffic signals, as they’re designed to be in place, the flashing lights and the arm. As long as they are obeying those, they shouldn’t have that much of an effect," said Bembry.
Bembry said people need to remember the train has the right-of-way because it cannot stop. He said people just need to use extra caution with this new increase.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a few over the last several years. A couple of them have been fatal. We’ve had some very serious injuries as a result of them," said Bembry.
These include a woman who was killed by a train earlier this month.
Antwan Mathis, who lives near train tracks, said he knows a man whose leg was run over when he tried to crawl under a train to the other side back in 2013.
“If the train is going to speed up, don’t even play with that fire. You will get burned," said Mathis.
Mathis said he’s happy the trains might be out of the way faster because of how frustrating it can be to get stuck as they pass in the area.
“Like man, it really makes you want to hop the train if you aren’t in your car," said Mathis.
With the coming increase, Mathis said people need to spread the message about using caution.
“Let your kids know. Give them a pep-talk. Give them you know, a tutorial. Don’t play around with these trains, they are upgrading," said Mathis.
CSX said the increase will reduce wait times for drivers and improve rail operation efficiency.
The increase will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.
