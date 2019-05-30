Crews respond to 2 Albany house fires

By Krista Monk | May 29, 2019 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 10:36 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany fire crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Marie Road and a fire in an apartment in the 1600 block of Pineview Avenue Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to both fires at about the same time Wednesday, around 9 p.m.

Officials said one person lived in the quadruplex on Marie Road, but not in the unit where the fire started.

WALB was told the occupant of the residence is OK.

The Pineview Avenue fire was at an apartment that did not have any utilities hooked up or a tenant living at the residence. Crews said the fire started in the front room.

Officials are investigating the cause of both fires.

