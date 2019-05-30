Coffee Co. woman shot, man arrested

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Deputies from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office answered a call for a shooting Monday May 27, around 4:00 p.m.
They found a woman in the 3700 block of Sinkhole Road, suffering from gun shot wounds to the right arm and stomach area.
The officers immediately rendered first aid until EMS arrived on scene. She was then transported by Air Evac to Macon for treatment.
Investigators determined that the woman had been shot during a domestic dispute at the residence.
As a result of the investigation, Matthew Ryan Spivey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
Spivey is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail.
