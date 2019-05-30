Boys & Girls Club makes a splash in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kids were joined by Albany City leaders as they went swimming Wednesday. They were enjoying the Boys & Girls Club pool for the first time since it reopened.
It’s just the first in a series of renovations.
In partnership with former President Jimmy Carter, they’re going to redo the Boys & Girls Clubs in Albany, Plains and Montezuma for the kids.
Almost 70 years after first opening, the Boys & Girls Club pool of Albany had seen better days. Even closing for some time.
“As a kid, when I learned to swim here, I never knew there were racing lanes in here because for so many years, we were just re-plastering the pool every single year,” said CEO Marvin Laster.
The Jefferson Street Pool first opened in 1953.
For the past few years, kids swam in a pool of chipped tiles, cracks that had simply been repainted or covered in plaster.
But on Wednesday, community members who swam in it as kids decades ago, jumped in the newly renovated pool.
“Many people who learned to swim here, all of the people who will learn to swim here, as we move forward,” said City Commissioner Matt Fuller.
The City used $650,000 from SPLOST VII to fund the pool renovation.
Laster said the community should expect to see a multi-million dollar renovation project to help clubs in Albany, Plains and Montezuma. A campaign made possible by a partnership with President Carter.
“We’re being very futuristic in our thinking. Making sure we’re best prepared to ensure our kids are able to reach their full potential,” said Laster.
Laster said the renovations won’t only benefit the kids who spend their summers here, but it will help the city’s overall appearance and beautify the area.
“That are club and our facilities are in line and in tuned with the future direction of the city,” Laster said.
Swimming lessons will be taught in the morning, but from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the club will be open to the public, kids and adults.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is also hosting a swim event this summer.
Swim for Life offers swimming lessons at several different pools throughout the county.
Fowler said the lessons are opened to kids of all ages. He said this is the third year he’s put on the program.
Fowler wants this year to be the third consecutive year of no drownings in the county.
“You see the kids are having a great time out here, learning to swim. This is something positive. They’re not hanging out on the street or the corner. They’re doing something positive and learning something that could affect them for the rest of their lives. Once they learn to swim, they can save lives and save themselves, so that’s important to me,” said Fowler.
A registration event will takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Turtle Grove Park.
The cost is $20 per child.
Fowler is looking for people to donate money and help sponsor kids this summer.
If you want to help, you can contact the Albany Boys & Girls Club.
