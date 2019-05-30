9 arrested in Albany prostitution sting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement is cracking down on prostitution in Albany, with a recent operation that saw nine women arrested.
Albany drug agents said they have been getting complaints about prostitution for about a month now, and some of the women arrested had existing warrants.
The Drug Unit captain said these arrests were about more than prostitution.
“Many people don’t even know that this is going on in Albany,” said Captain Ryan Ward with the Drug Unit.
“I be around here all the time and I never see prostitutes,” said Charlie Cowart, who didn’t know law enforcement arrested the women in a prostitution sting, but he’s happy they did.
“It’s best to get them off the street,” said Cowart.
Ward said few of their operations have been this successful, and said this will prevent something worse from happening.
"This prostitution leads to drug abuse, drug use, drug sale, could lead to robbery and rape, and we want to curtail all of that,” said Ward.
Ward said surveillance and monitoring the area helped make it happen.
"We use an undercover officer to go out and not necessarily proposition them, but he just rides around and they solicit him, and once he’s solicited, we have particular areas where we want to make the arrest,” Ward explained.
He told us they eventually had to end the two day sting, because the prostitutes began recognizing the undercover units.
But it won't stop them from cracking down on the crime.
“These prostitutes are out there selling their bodies and doing this stuff to get illegal drugs,” said Ward.
Cowart said he’s pleased with their operation.
“It’s a bad example on the community, and it’ll get worse if they continue to be on the street,” said Cowart.
We are told the units plan to do more operations throughout the summer, since this time of year they see prostitutes out more often.
Ward also said they are planning to target the men and women soliciting sex as well.
