Albany Fire Department receives new fire trucks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, and other city leaders gathered to witness the showcase of new aerial trucks for the Albany Fire Department. The ceremony took place in the front of Broad Avenue Memorial Bridge.
These new trucks have 100 foot ladders, LED lights, air compressors, and many more features.
Fire Chief Cedric Scott, who also serves as EMA director, spoke with people in the community about the benefits of the new trucks.
“Aerials are very special, because they last longer. Engines that you see, the pumper trucks, those are exchanged out between 10 to 15 years. Ladder trucks can go as long as 20 to 25 years in service. That is why they don’t come around often. You can go your whole career and not replace a ladder truck," said Chief Scott.
The trucks are ready to be used at any time Scott said.
These new trucks will help the Albany Fire Department get fires extinguished quicker.
