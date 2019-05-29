Worth Co. Schools take back band director contract

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Board of Education attorney Tommy Coleman confirmed Wednesday that incoming band director Jonathon Kelly will not be working for Worth County Schools this fall.
Kelly was the band director for Fitzgerald High School last year.
Coleman said a letter to rescind Kelly’s contract is being drafted now, to be signed by Superintendent Bill Settle, and will be sent Wednesday to Kelly and his attorney.
Coleman expects all parties involved to cooperate, and said that Kelly and his attorney have been “gracious” during this process and they “understand the relationship between Worth County (Schools) and Mr. Kelly can not go forward.”
Kelly remains in custody after being charged last week with a sex crime. Another charge for sexual assault involving a minor was added this week.
