Woman shot, dropped off at hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - a Southwest Albany shooting sent one woman to the hospital after she was shot in the leg, within the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue, just before 1:00 a. m.
The location is about a mile north of Albany Tech, just off South Slappey Boulevard.
Police say the woman injured was driven to the hospital by a man driving a 2005 Chevy Equinox with a dealer drive out tag.
Police are saying this man is believed to be the suspect, and drove away after dropping the woman off at Phoebe.
We are working to learn the victim and suspect’s identities, the motive for this shooting, and where APD is in the search for the suspect.
And we are asking police if the victim about her condition status and if she’s been released from Phoebe.
If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
