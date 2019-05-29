North Koreans trapped in vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption and repression, UN report says

"The president seems to turn a blind eye, both to the brutality of the regime, operating a gulag, as well as its corruption,” Noland said. “Kim Jong Un is the head of a mafia family. He's got a bunch of lieutenants under him who, in a kind of a pyramid scheme, all predate on the population. And they're allowed to keep some of their ill-gotten gains, as long as they keep on kicking some of it back up the line."