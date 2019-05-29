Man wanted in Perry captured in Cordele

Man wanted in Perry captured in Cordele
Carl Burkett
By Krista Monk | May 28, 2019 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 10:23 PM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for “several family violence offenses” was captured in Cordele Tuesday.

According to the Perry Police Department, Carl Burkett was last seen in Perry and was considered armed and dangerous.

Please be on the lookout for this individual. Carl Burkett is wanted by Perry PD for several family violence offenses....

Posted by Perry Police Department on Monday, May 27, 2019

The Cordele Police Department (CPD) posted on Facebook that it received a tip about the location of a vehicle that was being driven by Burkett.

CPD said officers were able to stop the car and take Burkett into custody.

Burkett has been turned over to the Perry Police Department.

We were glad to help catch this offender for Perry Police Department. Our officers received a tip on the location of a...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.