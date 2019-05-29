Man wanted in Perry captured in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for “several family violence offenses” was captured in Cordele Tuesday.
According to the Perry Police Department, Carl Burkett was last seen in Perry and was considered armed and dangerous.
The Cordele Police Department (CPD) posted on Facebook that it received a tip about the location of a vehicle that was being driven by Burkett.
CPD said officers were able to stop the car and take Burkett into custody.
Burkett has been turned over to the Perry Police Department.
