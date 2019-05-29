Heat eases, rain chances return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Once again hot mid-upper 90s and feeling a tad hotter around 100 Wednesday afternoon. With the exception of a passing shower or two dry conditions prevail. Look for changes in this stagnant weather pattern in a few days.
As the strong ridge weakens and slides east, a weak cold front arrives with chances of rain Friday. Although it’s a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, feel lucky if it rains in your yard. At the same time the unseasonably hot air eases dropping temperatures a bit. Highs drop from the upper 90s to low 90s while lows hold around 70. Not a big cool down but definitely enough to feel the difference.
Mostly dry through the weekend with rain chances remaining slim into the middle of next week.
