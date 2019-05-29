GSW hopes to inspire the next generation of ball players

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Southwestern Canes are coming off their best season in school history.
Now it’s their turn to pass along their love of the game.
The Canes are holding summer camps for kids around the community.
30 kids from around the Americus area have found their way onto the GSW field.
After a record setting year, the Canes felt it was important for them to pass along their knowledge, of the game they love.
“Yeah it’s always good to see the kids come out and enjoy being out here with some of our guys," said GSW head baseball coach Josh McDonald. "That’s the goal of this program, is to try and include the younger generation. So, hopefully one day, when they grow up, and they’d want to be a future hurricane at some point in their career.”
“Reminded me of when I was young and my dad out there in the yard and helping me," said Junior pitcher Jared Donalson. "Just kind of knowing the ways they help and, just making it fun for these kids.”
The Canes will hold another camp from July 23rd till the 25th.
