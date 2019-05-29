Clinch Co. community shocked after student remains found

CLINCH CO., Ga. (WALB) - More details have been released about what may have led up to the death of a South Georgia State College student.
The remains of 21-year-old Cameron Fontaine were found Monday in Clinch County.
Clinch County sheriff’s deputies said Fontaine’s car was found just a few miles down the road. They said they believe he may have walked down that way when he ran out of gas.
Officials said Fontaine may have made a left turn and continued down the road for another a mile and a half.
Unfortunately, his body was found in a wooded area.
“Ugh, just terrible," said Marvin Paige, a Clinch County resident.
On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed investigators found remains that they say likely belonged to Fontaine, just miles away from where they found his car.
William Murphy, who also lives in the area, said that he believes he saw his car parked on the side of road when he left his house early last week.
“Right before you hit the Dixie Crossing, that curve there, the car was there parked on the side of the road," said Murphy.
Murphy said he didn’t think much of it, so he continued about his day.
Little did he know that just days later, they would be recovering remains a few miles away.
“I hate that it happened in our little community, who knows what happened. But I just pray for him and his family. Just terrible," said Paige.
Paige and other residents like Tim Richardson, said they’re hopeful law enforcement will find answers in this case.
“I pray to God that they do so they can give that family some closure, his family some closure," said Richardson.
As of right now, deputies don't believe foul play is involved.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
