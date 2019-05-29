ASU Lady Rams basketball adds 2 more South Georgia players

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - With 4 seniors graduating this past season off the Lady Rams roster, ASU looks to stack their team back up.
As the Rams didn’t have to look too far to find good talent.
Two Mitchell County High School basketball players are hoping to make a big impact at Albany State.
Dennard and Scott just signed with the Lady Rams Basketball team.
Playing at the collegiate level is something they've fought to make possible.
Now, they’re gearing up for new challenges.
“Strength, because I know that there are females older than me and stronger than me," said Ayanna Dennard.
“I hope that I can bring a lot of energy, personality, and athletisism," said Trametria Scott.
The two will join the Rams in the fall.
The Rams’ season opener is set for November 8th against West Florida.
