Albany one step closer to solving sewage overflow issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is one step closer to a possible solution for the sewage overflow issues it’s been facing.
City Manager Sharon Subadan can now form the agreement with a new sewage maintenance contractor.
At a price of around $1.7 million for one year, ESG Operations out of Macon would be in charge of all 108 lift stations in Albany.
They'd be in charge of sewage overflow prevention.
At a previous city meeting, company representatives said they have the right technology that would alert them to issues within the pumping stations.
Their goal would be to get out to the stations to stop a potential problem, before any sewage leaks into the Flint River.
The city would have to hire the company for five years, at around $2 million every year.
