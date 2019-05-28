Thomasville’s ‘Operation Safe Driver’ issues over 250 citations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Holding your cell phone and steering wheel is a combination law enforcement agents want you to stop doing.
Police said distracted driving continues to be a major reason why car accidents across the country happen.
The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) executed its “Operation Safe Driver” during the Memorial Day holiday.
This initiative targeted distracted drivers and people not wearing seat belts.
Officers said the numbers were staggering.
A total of 259 citations and warnings were issued in a two day period.
Lt. Donna Langston was a spotter and said she hopes people now see the true dangers of distracted driving.
“It was really scary to know how many people are out there driving and texting and driving distracted," Langston said. “I mean for everyone we caught there was three or four we didn’t. People who are driving distracted are putting me and my family at risk and your and your family at risk."
If you get a ticket for distracted driving, law enforcement pointed out, it will put points on your driving record and the fines will increase for each offense.
During this exercise, they also caught other violations, such as possession of drugs and suspended licenses.
