Suspect arrested in Valdosta stabbing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A teenager that Valdosta Police had been looking for was taken into custody Saturday.
Two weeks earlier, police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hudson Street in reference to a physical dispute between family members. They found a man who was suffering from an apparent stab wound to his neck, according to Valdosta Police Department.
VPD gave first aid to the victim until EMS could transport him to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation identified Morris Jerome Thompson as the offender, and detectives took an arrest warrant on Thompson for aggravated assault.
On Saturday night, a citizen notified E-911 that Thompson was in the 800 block of South Fry Street.
Within minutes, Thompson was located and taken into custody without incident, and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he will face an active aggravated assault warrant stemming from the May 12 stabbing incident.
“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the citizen who contacted E-911 after spotting a dangerous subject known to be wanted by the Police,” Lt. Adam Bembry said.
