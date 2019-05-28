Some relief by the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat continues to sizzle across SWGA. Temps are in the upper 90s with feel like readings just above 100. Not much relief in sight except some clouds and stray showers until late week when rain chances return.
As the unseasonably hot air eases highs drop a few degrees from the upper 90s to low 90s putting temps a bit closer to average. Lows remain above average low 70s.
Other than a drop in temperatures summer heat continues with the typical afternoon and evening isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.