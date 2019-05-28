Renovations continue for Thomasville’s Imperial Hotel

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - History is coming to life in Thomasville.
A building that once served as a safe haven for African-Americans during the Civil Rights Movement, then abandoned for years, is now being saved.
Thomasville leaders are making great progress on the Imperial Hotel, such as replacing the old roof.
The hotel was left at the mercy of weather with its historic significance withering away with the building.
But, on the brink of demolition, it was saved.
“It’s a piece of Thomasville history, it’s a piece of Georgia history, it’s a piece of national history and it’s black history as well,” Jack Hadley, owner of Jack Hadley Black History Museum, said.
The Imperial Hotel operated from 1949 until 1969 — a time when few businesses served African-Americans.
Hadley still vividly recalls the times he’d try to find a place to stay.
“I was turned away time and time because I was black traveling in the 60s,” Hadley said.
Hadley and other agencies said the Thomasville community needs this site.
"It’s important that we share with the future generation how blacks survived through this whole period of time,” Hadley said.
Hadley said they want to give people a chance to experience what life was like in the mid 1900s, such as the second floor operating as an Airbnb.
"People will probably enjoy laying back in a bed at the Imperial Hotel, thinking back about the past in the 1960s and what blacks had to go through in order to survive,” Hadley said.
Hadley told WALB this project will cost upwards of $1 million, and said he is seeking the community’s continued support to make this a success.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.