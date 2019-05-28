Over $25 million proposed for Lee Co.’s 2019-20 budget

“Transportation infrastructure needs that we definitely need to be address on the south-end but there is also issues that have been ongoing on the north-side where we’ve got so many miles of dirt roads that we hope that we can do some things that will improve the conditions of those roads,” Rick Muggridge, Lee County commissioner, said. "We’ve got some expenditures coming up pretty quickly that we’re gonna try that we’ll hope help reduce some of the dust issues when it gets dry like this.”