Over $25 million proposed for Lee Co.’s 2019-20 budget

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A budget proposal is in for Lee County.
The county’s 2019-20 proposed budget was recently released and county leaders presented a budget of over $25 million.
County leaders are estimating just under $20 million to come in from tax dollars for the general fund.
The next biggest ticket item of the proposed budget would be from “charges for services” at just over $4 million.
Those charges can be from garbage fees to ambulance services, officials said.
There is an increase of almost $500,000 compared to last year’s budget of over $24 million.
In the current proposal, almost half of the projected funds will go toward public safety, like the sheriff’s office and firefighters.
Around $6 million would be used for general government, like county managers’ and commissioners’ salaries along with IT funding.
Just under $500,000 will he used for economic developments around the county.
County roads will also get some attention with over $3 million expected to come in from T-SPLOST.
This will also be the first time Lee County residents will see T-SPLOST funding on county streets.
It was voted in during the spring and now some roads will see new life.
“Transportation infrastructure needs that we definitely need to be address on the south-end but there is also issues that have been ongoing on the north-side where we’ve got so many miles of dirt roads that we hope that we can do some things that will improve the conditions of those roads,” Rick Muggridge, Lee County commissioner, said. "We’ve got some expenditures coming up pretty quickly that we’re gonna try that we’ll hope help reduce some of the dust issues when it gets dry like this.”
Around $3 million is projected for SPLOST, however this year’s budget projects has not been voted on.
Past SPLOST projects included purchasing ambulances, sheriff’s office vehicles, remodeling of county courthouse, among others expenses
Lee County residents have their own thoughts on how tax dollars should be spent.
Jennifer Chapman said she travels Old Stage road often to visit friends and that the county has done a good job keeping it smooth. and
“(It’s) not a hassle to drive down,” Chapman said.
However, Chapman said she would like to see it be one of the roads to receive attention in the future.
The proposed budget could change before being approved at a later date.
If you want to voice your thoughts about the proposed budget, a public hearing is scheduled for June 11. A copy of the proposed budget is available for viewing at the county’s clerks office at the Leesburg Library.
