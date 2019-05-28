Missing Irwin Co. teen spotted in Berrien Co.

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) -New details are developing after an Irwin County teen was reported missing.
Ocilla Police say they’ve passed the search for Shelby Summey on to other agencies, as they continue their own investigation.
Ocilla police say the fifteen year old was last seen Thursday at an apartment complex in Nashville. They say the teen was spotted getting into a dark colored vehicle with a Lowndes County license plate, driven by a black male.
They believe Summey may still be in Berrien County or Lowndes County now.
Investigators say they hope they can find the teen safe, soon.
Ocilla Police Dept Lt. Doug Douglas says “We searched the area for the vehicle. We passed it on to other agencies. So hopefully we can find her. Possible could be in danger and she’s a runaway. She was not abducted, but at this time she is considered to be a runaway.”
Summey was first reported missing on Tuesday, almost a week ago, at Wiregrass Technical School Ben Hill-Irwin campus.
Summey is 5′ 2″ and 150 pounds and was seen wearing gray pants, a black zip up jacket, and Nike shoes when she went missing Tuesday.
If you have any other information regarding her whereabouts, contact Ocilla Police at (229) 468-7494.
