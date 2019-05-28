Memorial Day weekend traffic busiest in years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol Troopers said this has been the busiest Memorial Day Weekend on Peach State Roads they’ve seen in recent years.
They said there has been nonstop traffic across the state. Georgia State Patrol Sergeant First Class Jason Ellis said with there being more traffic on the roads, they’ve given out more tickets than usual, as well.
He said they’ve given drivers almost 230 citations in the Albany area this weekend alone. The biggest reasons for the tickets have been speeding and distracted driving.
Ellis said because gas prices have been lower this year, more people have gone out of town, and so far troopers have seen six crashes in the Albany area.
One unfortunately was fatal, when troopers said a motorcyclist hit a deer Sunday morning.
As you make your way back into town after the holiday weekend, Ellis wants to remind drivers troopers are still out on the roads in full force.
“Please take your time, leave early, be careful as you travel. Leave your phone alone, don’t be distracted driving,” said Ellis.
Ellis said they’ve given out four driving under the influence citations this weekend, and 240 warnings to drivers, as well.
Ellis also urges you to keep a good distance between you and other cars on the road, so all families can make it home safely.
