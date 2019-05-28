Lee Co. granted more time to build hospital

By Dave Miller | May 28, 2019 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 1:09 PM

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Two weeks ago, the Lee County Commission sent a request to the Georgia Board of Health asking for more time to build their proposed hospital, because of unavoidable delays caused by weather, including Hurricane Michael last October.

Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said Tuesday that the state had granted their request.

The county still hopes to have a ground-breaking this summer, but expects to have an additional year to have their new 60-bed hospital completed.

