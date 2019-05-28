1 injured in Americus shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was shot at an Americus apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Americus Police Department (APD).
Karri Williams, 31, was shot twice in the lower torso. When the police responded, they learned the suspects fled the scene, APD said.
The shooting happened at Timberline Apartments on Knollwood Drive.
The victim was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Police said his condition is not known but his injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550 or the tip line at (229) 924-4102.
