Fitzgerald band director still behind bars

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) -A high school music instructor remains incarcerated. Jonathan Kelly was arrested around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to Lee Cone, Ben Hill County sheriff.
Kelly was charged with aggravated sodomy but officers say more charges are pending.
Kelly is the Fitzgerald High School band director but was named the new Worth County High School band director, according to a Worth County School System Facebook post.
The sheriff’s office tells us the incident involved a former student, who is a juvenile. We reached out to the Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation and they say he was transferred to a new jail.
His new location was not released.
We also reached out to the Worth County Board of Education spokeswoman for comment but haven’t heard back.
We will continue to update you as we learn more information in this case.
