First responders urge you to be careful in record breaking heat

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - With record breaking temperatures, Lee County first responders urge you to be extremely cautious outside this summer. They’re worried about people getting dehydrated and extremely overheated.
They urge you to drink plenty of water, and get in the shade as often as possible.
Something Eddie Idlett said he made sure to do while on the water today.
“We actually just got on the water, trying to cool off. We drunk plenty of water, Gatorade, trying to stay cool,” said Idlett.
First responders said if you do start to feel sick from the heat, drink luke-warm water and put it on your wrists and neck. They say you don’t want to drink or use ice-cold water when you’re overheated.
First Responders also urge you to be cautious while on the Kincahfoonee Creek this summer. Lee County Fire Department Battalion Chief Bobby Spencer said it only takes a few seconds for a fun time on the water to become deadly.
He said always wear a life jacket when on the creeks or lakes, because there are more logs, limbs and other debris right now in South Georgia creeks because of Hurricane Michael.
If a kayak or canoe hits the debris, Spencer said you could easily tip it, and fall into the water.
“Always wear that life preserver because if your kayak tips, or canoe tips, you’re not going to have that split second to put it on. So use it and wear it. And we’re fortunate enough that at our landings, we have preservers that you can borrow and use and put back when you’re finished,” said Idlett.
Spencer also said to watch out for snakes when you’re out on the water.
Especially if you pull over to stop on a bank.
