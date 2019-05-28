Fire training competition planned for Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton Firefighters want to bring a training competition to the Friendly City.
Last month, some of their firefighters attended an annual challenge competition in Florida. and that led to staff thinking they could host one of their own in Tifton.
Some of the activities these brave men and women participated in, included forcible entry, a dummy drag and a hose hoist...putting their strength and endurance to the test.
A TFD shift captain says all these drills and more firefighters complete every day.
“We do want to host an event in July. We’re trying to get together teams from around the area and see who all is interested. And we want them to contact us and see who is interested,” said Tommy Garren, a TFD shift captain.
The Tifton Fire Department placed 11th of 27teams at the competition in Florida. Five of their firefighters participated overall, and it was their first time competing.
They plan to return next year to place even better.
Now they say if you work at a fire station across South Georgia and would be interested in participating in a training contest, you can call 229-391-3972.
