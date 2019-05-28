Fighting those pesky bloodsuckers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mosquitoes have returned to South Georgia, and you’re probably already swatting them away.
All it takes is a bottle cap size amount of water to attract those pesky mosquitoes. Pest control experts say we had a really wet winter with all the storms allowing for there to be large areas of standing water.
The more standing water you have, the larger your mosquito populations are going to be. And just like any other insect, the hot weather makes for a good environment for these bugs to reproduce.
Exterminators say it's best to avoid being outside during dawn and dusk when the mosquitoes are most active.
And there's some things to check outside your house to make sure it isn't a breeding ground for the bugs.
“An individual homeowner, one of the main things they need to do is make sure if they have a five gallon bucket or an old wheel barrow is to dump any standing water out,” explained Bridges Sinyard, Vice President of Adams Exterminators, “Because those are going to be areas where mosquitoes are going to lay their eggs and it’s going to contribute to the problem at their home.”
Ashley: You can also use a DEET-based repellent to prevent mosquitoes from biting you directly.
