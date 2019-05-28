2 cars on fire at old Albany factory

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two cars are currently on fire outside the former Bob’s Candies factory.
The Albany Fire Department has sent two units to the former factory.
Officials said they want to keep the fire out of the building.
The department said they got reports of an explosion outside the former factory in the 1300 block of West Oakridge Drive just before 3 p.m.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene.
This is a developing story on we will update as more information becomes available.
