Backing the Blue with hot dogs and tradition

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) -'Back the Blue’ has an extended and tasty meaning for one Ocilla woman. For Memorial Day, Jackie Smith fired up the grill to give back to the men and women in blue.
Hot dogs, chips, sweet tea, and many other southern classics were prepared for her family and for Ocilla law enforcement.
She hosted a barbecue for them at her home and even delivered her home cooking to them.
She says “well it just means a lot because I appreciate what they do for us, day and night and it shows you gratitude. It’s part of what I do.”
Giving back is a part of her heritage and a tradition in her family.
“My mom used to go down to the police station a lot, jail house and she takes stuff for the jailers, and she did that for years, when I moved here 15 years ago. She’s been doing it until she got a little sick, and she passed away in 2013,″ says Smith.
Officers say they are grateful for her generosity.
Ocilla Police Department lieutenant Doug Douglas was on the receiving end of a trey full of hot dogs and says “Ms. Jackie Smith is greatly appreciated in our community and we appreciate everything she has done for us.”
Smith has family members in law enforcement and even has had family members die while fighting for our country.
Now she just wants to feed her family and keep a family tradition alive.
Smith’s cookout started early this morning and started delivering around noon.
