Two Fitzgerald High School baseball players taking talents to the next level

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two senior baseball players at Fitzgerald High School, are taking their talents to the collegiate level.
Ashton Newell and Kody Krause recently committed to play baseball at South Georgia.
They told WALB it’s been a dream of theirs since they were young to play college ball.
Now that it’s their reality, they’re eager to get started.
“I want to come from square one and build a bond with them, because I feel throughout the season and late in the season it’s going to be better if you have that bond from the beginning, that chemistry," said Krause.
“It’s going to be a challenge everything’s new, there’s new people, there’s new coaches. Just looking forward to the work to be put in and the next challenges," said Newell.
The two will join the Hawks in the fall, hoping their skills will make an immediate impact.
