Over 800 new chapters: 843 graduate from DOCO schools Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of Dougherty Schools graduates stepped into the next chapter of their lives Saturday.
More than 800 students graduated from Dougherty County Schools.
Below is a breakdown of each high school’s graduating class:
Westover High School
Westover High School saw 346 graduates walk across the stage Saturday. Forty-three of the graduates earned an associate’s degree or technical college certification (TCC) before graduating.
Dougherty Comprehensive High School
A total of 249 students graduated from Dougherty Comprehensive High School Saturday. Of those graduates, 17 graduated with an associate’s degree or a TCC.
Monroe High School
A total of 248 students graduated from Monroe High School. Of those graduates, nine graduated with an associate’s degree or TCC.
A total of 69 graduates earned an associate’s degree or a TCC before graduation, according to the school district.
The school district also released the amount in scholarships to colleges and universities offered to each high school.
