Heat eases and rain chances return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Near to record heat continued for a third consecutive day across SWGA. The unofficial start to summer brought very hot upper 90s near 100 with feels like readings 100-104 Memorial Day. Some got lucky as a few pockets of rain passed through actually cooling off some areas. Feel lucky if any rain fell in your yard.
This extended stretch of unseasonably hot and dry weather relaxes through the week. Still hot however highs drop into the mid 90s while lows hold low-mid 70s. Rain chances of 20-30% for isolated showers and thunderstorms return Friday through Monday.
This early season heatwave kicked off the extended holiday period. Saturday Albany tied it record high of 99 set in 2000. Sunday’s high of 101 also tied the record set in 1962. Memorial Day’s high of 99 was just shy of the record 100 set in 1962.
