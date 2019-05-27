Flowers Foods celebrates 100 years, opens new exhibit in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the community joined Flowers Foods in the grand opening of its new interactive exhibit on South Broad Street.
The community is honoring 100 years of operation, and celebrating the nation's largest domestic producer of fresh packaged bakery foods.
Flowers Foods started and is still headquartered in Thomasville. It's a successful company, with last year's sales reaching $4 billion.
On Friday, Flowers opened its new history exhibit in Thomasville’s former post office.
"We're here celebrating Flowers' 100-year anniversary, and really, the spirit of our culture," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers CEO.
“Their work, family and community service and influence exemplify what we call the Flowers spirit,” McMullian added.
Annie Hester Walden and Ronald Hester admired the statue of their father in the Flowers exhibit. John Hester was the Flowers baking company's first employee back in 1919.
“It makes me feel very good because that looks like daddy in his younger days,” said Walden.
"As I look at the statue of my father, it's very heartfelt and warming and so inspirational," said Hester.
Both said it brings back good smells and memories as a kid.
"I could actually smell it about three blocks from home, so on the day that he switched from rolls to cinnamon rolls, I was first in line saying, 'can I take dad's food today?'" said Hester.
"He recruited so many people because he loved Flowers bakery shop," said Walden.
A century later, they aren't the only ones who love the bakery.
The Flowers exhibit is a reminder of the people and place that started it all, and what is now 47 nationwide bakeries.
