Families prepped for fun in the sun on Memorial Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the temperatures hitting close to 100 degrees the past couple days, many families are wrapping up a weekend of time outdoors in South Georgia.
With a couple South Georgia counties under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Monday, it’s important to try and beat the heat, whether you’re cooking up some bbq, jet skiing, kayaking, or however you’re spending time with loved ones.
“We definitely wanted to grab some sunscreen to keep them well everybody safe,” Gio Graham, an Albany resident, said. “And some water to keep everybody hydrated, again, it is like 1,000 degrees out here so.”
Many families are aware of dangerous temperatures and are taking safety procedures by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and staying in the shade.
