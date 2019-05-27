Connecting military generations on Memorial Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Memorial Day commemorates those who have lost their lives while serving our country.
On Monday, one young woman was honored by an Albany American Legion chapter, who is aspiring to join the marines and hoping to leave her mark in the military.
Ormani Thomas, 18, just graduated from high school was invited to the American Legion Post 512 Memorial Day Breakfast Monday morning.
“They want to see who they are leaving their legacies to," Thomas said.
Connecting generations is what Otis Coles Jr. has been doing with Post 512 for almost half a century.
“We set aside some time to thank those that had gone forth and had and served our nation and had lost their lives doing so," Coles, American Legion Post 512 post commander, said.
Not only commemorating the lives lost, but inspiring the next generation.
“I was in ROTC for 3 years at Westover High School. And I’m in the DEP program which prepares me for boot camp,” Thomas said.
She’s dreamed of being a marine since she was a little girl.
This is laying the foundation for what she aspires to be.
“Well my goal is to become a Marine.That’s really all I wanted to do," Thomas said.
“If we don’t get young people involved then through attrition we are no longer going to exist because time is going to take care of us," Coles said.
To Thomas, the marines are “leaders and achievers” and she believes she has the ability to make a difference.
Thomas will begin boot camp to prepare for the Marines in October.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.