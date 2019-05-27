Beat the heat: Splash pad opens in downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People are making a splash in downtown Albany to cool down from the hot sun.
Families are encouraged to take their kids and other family members down to the splash pad to cool off and relax in the sun this summer.
Children are allowed to run, play, filling up water balloons and all things any kid would want to do on a hot, summer-like day.
Parents said it is important for their kids to get outside and play.
“Everybody wants money but I feel like when we come out here, people get to enjoy the park, the swings, and the water,” Shyasia Solomon, an Albany parent, said.
The downtown Albany splash pad is open to the public seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The splash pad is at the corner of N Front Street and Pine Avenue.
