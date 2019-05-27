Accident involving stolen vehicle under investigation in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man driving a stolen car crashed into another vehicle head-on in Bainbridge Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
A vehicle was stolen from a Dollar General on Highway 84 East.
Just after noon on Sunday, a BPS officer spotted the vehicle on Collier Street and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, according to BPS.
Because of the driver’s “erratic driving,” the officer decided to back off as the driver approached Shotwell Street, BPS officials said.
The driver continued to drive recklessly and struck another vehicle head-on.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident and BPS is investigating the vehicle theft.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.