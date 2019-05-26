2 brothers in custody after Dawson drug bust

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Two brothers are in custody after the Dawson Police Department conducted its largest drug bust on Thursday.
Dawson police say they found drugs, guns, and cash at a home on Beech Street.
Officers say Willie Young, 37, was arrested at the scene and his brother, Juan, 36 was arrested shortly after at their mother’s’ home.
Dawson Police Chief Tommy Poupard says this is one of the department’s largest drug busts.
The two brothers are now facing charges of distribution of marijuana, cocaine, and escatsy.
Willie Young is still under parole, and will face additional charges.
Dawson police chief says the two are set for their first appearance this Monday.
