Record high tied in Albany Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High temperatures Saturday soared to record-tying levels in Albany. The previous record high of 99° set back in 2012 was tied Saturday afternoon. Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s under mostly clear skies. Similar readings are expected Sunday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° under sunny to mostly sunny skies.
MEMORIAL DAY: Upper 90s, mostly sunny
TUESDAY: Upper 90s, mostly sunny
WEDNESDAY: Mid to upper 90s, mostly sunny
THURSDAY: Mid 90s, sunny, rain chance: 10%
FRIDAY: Mid 90s, mostly sunny, rain chance: 20%
SATURDAY: Mid 90s, mostly sunny, rain chance: 20%
