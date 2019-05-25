Police searching for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Dixie Food Mart on the 1400 block of E. Broad Ave Friday night around 9:50 p.m.
The store clerk told investigators a man entered the store with a handgun demanding money, according to police.
He left with an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect also pointed the handgun at the clerk and the customer that was trying to leave the store at the time, according to a surveillance video.
In the video, the suspect was wearing a black long-sleeve hoodie, a mask, and light colored pants that appeared to look like gray sweatpants.
This is an active case. If you have any information leading to an arrest, you’re asked to called Albany Police at (229) 431-2100.
